Five Arlington students have been saluted by Volunteer Arlington for participating in the organization’s Passion Into Action Challenge.
The challenge was designed as an opportunity for students in kindergarten through 12th grade to serve through service.
“Many times, people think that you have to wait until adulthood to volunteer or to make a difference,” said Lisa Fikes, executive director of Volunteer Arlington. “But these local Arlington students are shining examples disproving that myth. Each of them saw a need and cared enough to lead through service.”
Honored by the organization were:
• Washington-Liberty High School senior Kristen Alleyne, Yorktown High School senior Taylor Francis and Yorktown High School junior Carter Smith, for their support of PRS Crisis Link, which provides mental-health, crisis-intervention and suicide-prevention services. The students organized and conducted a drive that raised monetary donations and food and cleaning supplies while informing the community about the organization’s work.
• Yorktown High School senior Galilee Ambellu is serving on the Arlington County government’s Complete Count Committee, promoting the importance of the federal census to her fellow students.
• Yorktown High School senior Oran Betz learned of the need for dress and athletic socks by clients of the Arlington Street People’s Assistance Network (A-SPAN), and used some of the money from his summer job to support the initiative.
“We applaud their work and hope that it serves as an example to other young people in our community,” Fikes said.
For information on the Passion Into Action Challenge, see the Website at www.volunteerarlington.org.
