They were not able to perform at the state level due to the current public-health situation, but Arlington Public Schools students have been selected as members of All-Virginia Band, Chorus and Orchestra for 2019-20.
Honored were Caden Henrich, Marissa McDonnell and Noah Portner from Washington-Liberty High School; Matthew Carey, Matthew Cummings, Emily Mucchetti, Jackson Pope and Rylei Porter from Yorktown High School; Eimi Tuttle from Gunston Middle School; Tessa Ilirjani from Swanson Middle School; and Alannah Hjelm, Ingrid Olsen, George Papantoniou, Kate Sullivan, John Thomas and Amelia Waldman from Williamsburg Middle School.
