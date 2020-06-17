If Arlington’s 29,000 public-school students actually return to classrooms in late August, they may be doing so on an every-other-day or ever-other-week basis, the county’s new superintendent of schools says.
“We don’t have classroom space” to teach students in a traditional manner, Francisco Durán told delegates to the Arlington County Civic Federation on June 16, predicting “we will still not be able to be fully in-person” when the 2020-21 school year begins on Aug. 31.
But at the same time, Durán promised the school system would do a better job in harnessing technology to provide effective online instruction, a key shortcoming of the school system’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic that closed schools in mid-March.
Durán, new to the job as of June 1, is working to formulate a plan that will meet both educational and public-health needs. He told federation delegates he expected to have a framework in place “hopefully the end of this month, maybe the beginning of July,” although the final say on implementation will rest with state officials.
School leaders across Northern Virginia anticipate being caught in a crossfire between parents who want their children back in classes on the one hand, parents and staff who are fearful of returning to schools on the other.
“We will have safety and health considerations first and foremost,” he said at the online Civic Federation meeting.
Durán suggested there would be opportunities for higher-risk students and staff to opt out of in-person education, although signals from school systems across the region seem to suggest against a blanket opt-out option for anyone who wanted it.
Those who have listened carefully to his remarks in since taking the job have sensed Durán is no fan of the county school system’s decision to halt the teaching of new subjects this spring. He promised to make up for lost ground in the fall, but acknowledged that “we can’t go back and re-teach everything . . . that should have been taught.”
(Durán was recruited from Fairfax County Public Schools, which while it did experience a calamitous rollout of distance-learning efforts this spring, did offer new instruction to students once the online snafus were cleared up.)
Asked about the future of extracurricular activities, from clubs to sports, in a social-distancing environment, the superintendent offered no specifics but said they were an integral part of the educational experience.
“It really enhances [students’] learning – motivates and excites them,” he said.
The county school system expects to have a 4-percent increase in its student body to a record 29,100 in the coming year, and will be educating them with a budget that is more than $50 million less than the $720 million spending plan proposed in February by Cintia Johnson, who had been serving as interim superintendent since the departure of 10-year schools chief Patrick Murphy last May. Durán warned Civic Federation delegates that more cuts may be on the way, and that the school system could have to drastically slash is capital-spending ambitions, at least in the short term.
Michael Beer, who chairs the Civic Federation’s schools committee, said Arlington has lived through “a challenging 12 or 15 years of incredibly huge growth,” but had handled it relatively well.
As for the new superintendent? “We are absolutely delighted” to have Durán on board, Beer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.