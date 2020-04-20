Although the format was somewhat different from previous years due to public-health concerns, a number of Arlington students still brought home awards in the Northern Virginia Regional Science Fair.
Alexandra McDonald of Yorktown High School was a grand-prize awardee for “Optimization of Microbial Fuel Cell Technology to Maximize Power and Nitrate Removal,” while James Licato of Washington-Liberty High School was a grand-prize alternate for “Developing a Method for Simultaneous Removal of Pharmaceuticals and PFAS in Water Treatment.”
Now in its 65th year, the competition was conducted “virtually,” with scientists and engineers evaluating students’ video presentations, PowerPoint presentations, research and abstracts. First-place honorees advanced to the Virginia State Science and Engineering Fair, also being held virtually for the first time.
First-place recipients from Arlington schools included Kate Loftis, Yorktown High School (behavior and social sciences); Rose von Eckartsberg, Yorktown High School (biochemistry); Anne Licato, Washington-Liberty High School (chemistry); Colin Sartori, Yorktown High School (engineering); Madi Goeck, Washington-Liberty High School (environmental and earth sciences); Isla Carlson and Kathleen Vaughan, Wakefield High School (environmental and earth sciences); James Licato, Washington-Liberty High school (environmental and earth sciences); Colin Berry, Yorktown High School (mathematics and computer science); Mahia Rahman, Washington-Liberty High School, mathematics and computer science; Anika Tripathi, Washington-Liberty High School (microbiology); Alexandra McDonald, Yorktown High School (microbiology); Angelica Bain, Washington-Liberty High School, physics and astronomy); and Dillon Bass, Yorktown High School (physics and astronomy).
