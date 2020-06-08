Four Arlington Public Schools students have been named recipients of college-sponsored National Merit Scholarships, part of a group of 1,400 students across the nation to receive the latest round of scholarships from the organization.
Rebecca Stewart of Washington-Liberty High School earned a National Merit University of Chicago Scholarship. Albert Johnson II of Yorktown High School earned a National Merit Purdue University Scholarship.
Sabrina Atkin of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology earned a National Merit University of Southern California Scholarship, and Keegan Lanzillotta of Thomas Jefferson earned a National Merit Northeastern University Scholarship.
The scholarships provide between $500 and $2,000 annually.
