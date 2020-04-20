Arlington Superintendent Cintia Johnson on April 16 slashed her proposed fiscal 2021 spending plan from $726 million to $671 million – with hopes that the financial picture may not, in the end, prove as dire as the budget package envisions.
“The situation is fluid,” Johnson told School Board members, offering hope that both the economy might rebound after the COVID-19 public-health crisis passes, and that federal and state funding might help to make up some of the difference in the budget.
“We are hopeful that the budget outlook over the coming weeks will shift in our favor,” Johnson said. “It’s too early to know.”
The budget slice-and-dice was necessitated because the school system stands receive $24 million less than anticipated as part of its revenue-sharing agreement with the county government, and is unlikely to get much of the nearly $28 million in additional funding that Johnson, when she proposed a record-setting budget in February, said the school system needed.
County Board members are slated to adopt their own fiscal 2021 budget on April 30, which will determine exactly how much funding the school system can expect. But before that, the School Board must propose its own budget plan, which it will do on April 23. A final APS budget will be adopted in early May.
Given the truncated budget process this spring, “we’re working fast and furious” in an effort to evaluate the situation’s complexities, said Leslie Petersen, the school system’s assistant superintendent of finance and management.
“We’re just going to have to do the best that we can,” Petersen said of the fluid situation.
Johnson’s budget proposal comes in a number of “tiers,” depending on how much or how little the school system will be getting from its various revenue streams.
Her recommendations include increasing class sizes; eliminating the Foreign Language in Elementary School program; imposing a temporary hiring freeze and holding other positions open as long as possible; cutting or eliminating proposed salary increases; trimming minor construction and major maintenance funding; and requiring all personnel to take a furlough day without pay, which would effectively amount to a 0.4-percent pay cut for the year.
(School officials are likely to set that systemwide furlough date late in the school year, so it could be rescinded if the budget situation improves. “Maybe we would not have to take it,” School Board Chairman Tannia Talento said.)
Johnson won praise from School Board member Nancy Van Doren for a “very clear” presentation that provided “an exceptional-set-up and explanation of where we are.”
The closest the school system has come to such a shock to the system came during the national recession of 2008-09. But that economic downturn arrived over a period of months, while the jolt from the COVID-19 came almost at once – and in the midst of budget-preparation time.
After the County Board adopts its budget on April 30, giving the school system a better grasp of the funds it will be working with, the school system is planning a May 5 public hearing. (Full information is available at www.apsva.us/budget.)
Johnson’s initial, $726 budget package was unveiled Feb. 27 – a lifetime away, at this point. Her original plan called for a 6.8-percent increase in per-student spending to $21,290, what would have been a new Virginia record, with healthy pay raises and expansion of programs.
Johnson has been serving as interim superintendent of the 28,000-student system since the departure of Patrick Murphy last August. Murphy had helmed the school district since 2009.
