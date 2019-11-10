Arlington Superintendent Cintia Johnson has made good on her vow to visit all of the county’s 42 schools and school programs in the first months of the year.
“That was my first-quarter campaign,” Johnson said Nov. 7, announcing she had hit all the facilities at least once.
Johnson was tapped over the summer as interim superintendent, following the resignation of Patrick Murphy, who had held the job for 10 years. School Board members currently are in the process of developing a plan to recruit a new leader for the school system.
