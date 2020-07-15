Arlington Superintendent Francisco Duran has flip-flopped, and now wants the school year to start in an all-virtual environment in early September.
"Throughout our planning, the health and safety of our staff and students has been our top priority, and beginning the year with a virtual model allows us to continue to monitor the situation until we are confident it is safe to return," Duran said in a statement announcing his plan to recommend the change to School Board members.
His proposal comes after school officials at first took an aggressive stance in wanting to get students back in class, backed by survey of parents showing nearly three-quarters wanted students in class at least part-time and 40 percent wanted them in class full-time.
But pushback came from educators, who were not so eager to get back to class, and now the issue of returning to class seems to have become part of the political football that is impacting virtually every area of the public-health situation.
In his statement, Duran said the goal is now to have "some" students back in class, part-time, by October.
