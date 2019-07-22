He won’t be on the job for more than another month, but departing Arlington Superintendent Patrick Murphy already has been sworn in as superintendent in Berkeley County, W.Va.
Murphy took the oath of office from West Virginia Circuit Court Judge Michael Lorenson at a meeting of the Berkeley County Board of Education.
Murphy, who has been superintendent in Arlington for 10 years, announced in June he was departing for the West Virginia post. His first day there will be Sept. 1.
Arlington school officials do not appear in a rush to find a permanent successor. School Board Chairman Tannia Talento in early July said the plan is to have an interim superintendent in place by the start of the school year, then engage a search firm to solicit and vet applicants.
“Finding the right leader and the best fit for our community will take time,” Talento said July 1 as she rotated in as chair of the School Board for the coming year.
