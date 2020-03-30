Arlington School Board members have given Superintendent Cintia Johnson direction to start battening the hatches as the school system – like the county, state and nation – move into rough economic waters.
“We’re going to have to look at potential tough budget times” and “figure out a way to move forward,” School Board Vice Chairman Monique O’Grady said as board members met March 25.
School Board members directed Johnson – who has been acting superintendent for seven months – to come back with revisions as soon as possible, no later than April 16.
The school system relies on the county government for the vast bulk of its funding, based on a revenue-sharing formula. The budget proposed by Johnson in late February assumed rosy economic times – her $726 million budget package unveiled then was up 8.4 percent from the current fiscal year and would have bumped up per-student spending nearly 7 percent to a record $21,290.
Those figures now seem wildly unsustainable, since the county government is likely to see major drops in several of its sources of revenue, something that has not happened since the recession of 2008-09.
“The economic conditions that we thought existed are no longer the case,” acknowledged School Board Chairman Tannia Talento.
County Manager Mark Schwartz is himself working, effectively on the fly, to revise his own proposed $1.4 billion municipal spending plan for fiscal 2021, which goes into effect July 1. A draft of the proposal is expected in coming days.
In his initial budget proposal submitted in February, Schwartz recommended giving the school system $550 million in county-government funds, up 3.3 percent from the current fiscal year but $27 million less than Johnson said the school system needs.
In remarks to County Board members several weeks ago, Schwartz said the local government had enough in the bank to weather any the financial downturn. The school system, too, has cash on hand, and board member Nancy Van Doren advocated using reserves “to the maximum extent possible” in order to get over the economic downturn.
How steep, and how long-lasting, that downturn may end up being is, at this point, anyone’s guess.
“We are preparing for what that may look like,” said Talento. She said the revamped county and school budgets would “reflect the current state of affairs,” but left it in the hands of Johnson to iron out the details.
The directive to the superintendent suggests she may come back with several scenarios, as “conditions are changing daily,” O’Grady said.
(The jolt to the economic system also comes at a time when Arlington is attempting to recruit a new superintendent. Prior to the current situation, School Board members had hoped to have their selection announced by April; any delays could put the school system up against the wall of a state-mandated deadline to have a new schools’ chief in place.)
School Board and County Board members canceled planned public hearings on their respective budgets to await revisions. But the process can’t be delayed significantly: Budgets must be in place and tax rates set by early May in order for the treasurer’s office to get out real-estate tax bills in time for the first installment of 2020 to be paid by property owners in June.
Before the virus pandemic hit, County Board members had voted to set the maximum tax real-estate tax rate at $1.026 per $100 assessed valuation, unchanged from the current fiscal year. But most property owners would still pay more due to rising assessments, which were calculated in late 2019 when the local real-estate market was red-hot.
In the wake of the 2008-09 recession, per-student spending for Arlington’s schools declined for several years to accommodate the economic downturn, but then resumed an upward trajectory and stands as highest in the Washington suburbs and likely highest in Virginia. School leaders might not consider that to represent fat in the budget, but it does provide the opportunity for some cutting compared to school systems with lower per-student spending.
