Arlington school officials will reach into their piggy bank for approximately $8,800 in uncollectible unpaid-meal charges for the last school year.
Federal officials are now requiring that school systems use their local funds, rather than school-meal funding supplied by the federal government, to pay off the bad debt for food service. The total for the 2018-19 school year was $8,821.75, Superintendent Cintia Johnson reported to School Board members.
The money to settle the debt will come from a reserve fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.