The Northern Virginia PTA has recognized Arlington Science Focus School teacher Stephanie Lin as the recipient of its NOVA District PTA Outstanding Educator of the Year Award.
Lin was saluted for leading the school’s Investigation Station and Science City programs and for coordinating Family STEM Nights, Outside the Box Day, Habitat Week, Aquarium Club and the Lego Robotics Team.
The Arlington Special Education PTA was named NOVA District iSTEAM PTA of the Year, and Montessori Public School of Arlington’s Kia Hayes was named a finalist for the district’s Volunteer of the Year award.
