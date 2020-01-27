Arlington Public Schools is one of 16 school divisions across the commonwealth selected to participate in a new initiative by Dominion Energy to support deployment of electric school buses.
Those 16 localities will receive the first crop of electric buses – 50 in all – by the end of the year. Additional buses are slated to follow, with the goal of bringing at least 1,000 electric school buses online statewide by 2025.
Other school districts slated to participate in the first phase include the Alexandria, Charles City County, Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Fairfax County, Hampton, Louisa County, Middlesex County, Norfolk, Pittsylvania County, Powhatan County, Prince William County, Richmond, Virginia Beach and Waynesboro.
