Arlington Traditional School is one of nine Virginia schools, and 362 across the nation, to be named 2019 National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education.
It is the third time since 2006 the school – known as ATS – has received the national honor.
Arlington Traditional was the only school from the Northern Virginia suburbs to be named to the annual listing, which lauds schools that demonstrate academic superiority or demonstration dramatic gains in student achievements.
“This achievement is a result of the dedication and hard work of the staff, students and families,” said principal Holly Hawthorne.
“The strong partnerships ATS has forged with families and the community help foster each child’s whole development,” she said. “Students leave ATS with the skills and attitudes of lifelong learners, prepared to become caring and contributing citizens.”
In addition to Arlington Traditional, public schools from across the commonwealth that were included in the 2019 Blue Ribbon listing were Grandin Court Elementary School in Roanoke, Midlothian High School in Chesterfield County, Paul Munro Elementary School in Lynchburg, Rodney E. Thompson Middle School in Stafford County, Rural Retreat Elementary School in Wythe County and Tallwood Elementary School in Virginia Beach.
“Congratulations to the teachers, principals, students and all of the educators and support staff whose hard work and dedication to learning and excellence have earned this national recognition,” Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said. “These schools share a common commitment to provide exceptional educational opportunities that will instill in their students a lifelong love of learning that is essential to achieving long-lasting academic and career success.”
Two Virginia private schools – Saint Francis of Assisi School in Triangle and Trinity Christian School in Everett – also were recognized.
The U.S. Department of Education will honor all of the nation’s 2019 National Blue Ribbon Schools during a conference and awards ceremony later this fall in Washington.
