Sidonie Gillette of Arlington was selected as one of 50 “Kid Reporters” to cover the Super Tuesday primary elections in a program sponsored by Scholastic Kids Press.
The students are tackling issues that matter most to youth, with submissions published online and in select issues of Scholastic Classroom Magazines, which reach more than 25 million students nationwide.
Gillette, age 12, recently wrote an article about a local campaign event featuring Elizabeth Warren, and previously interviewed Mike Pence about NASA’s space-exploration efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.