John Barnes, a student at H-B Woodlawn Secondary Program, earned a Merit Award in filmmaking in the National Young Arts Foundation’s 2020 YoungArts competition.
Barnes was honored for “A Passover Story,” a film project that has won a number of other awards at the regional and national levels.
YoungArts’ winners “are the nation’s most accomplished young artists in the visual, literary, design and performing arts.,” the organization said in releasing the list of award recipients.
“Selected from a competitive pool of applications and representing artists from across the country, YoungArts winners gain access to one of the most comprehensive programs for emerging artists in the U.S., offering financial, professional and artistic-development opportunities over the course of their careers,” the organization said.
Winners are chosen by discipline-specific panels of artists through a rigorous blind-adjudication process. In addition to cash stipends, Finalists have the opportunity to participate in National YoungArts Week in January and join a 20,000-strong alumni community, made up of a rich network of peers, and are provided support and opportunities throughout their artistic careers.
For information, see the Website at www.youngarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.