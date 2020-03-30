Victoria Koski-Karell of Arlington has been selected as a recipient of a 2020 Dissertation Fellowship from the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi-the nation’s oldest collegiate honor society for all disciplines.
Koski-Karell is an MD/Ph.D. candidate in the Medical Science Training Program at the University of Michigan in anthropology. Her doctoral dissertation, based in the urban and rural areas of Saint-Marc, Haiti, and funded by the National Science Foundation, explores how the presence of cholera in Haiti is impacting people’s relationships through water, with a particular focus on the commodification of drinking-water.
The selection process for a dissertation fellowship is based on a number of criteria, including how the fellowship will contribute to the completion of the dissertation, the significance of original research and endorsement by the dissertation chair. Each fellow will receive $10,000 to apply toward 12 months of dissertation writing.
Established in 2014, the Dissertation Fellowship Program allocates $100,000 annually in support of active Phi Kappa Phi members currently in the dissertation writing stage of doctoral study.
In addition to these fellowships, the society awards nearly $1 million each year to qualifying students and members through study abroad grants, graduate fellowships, funding for post-baccalaureate development, member and chapter awards, and grants for local, national and international literacy initiatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.