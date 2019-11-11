This much is certain: Arlington County Board and School Board members plan to get together in early December.
Still up in the air: What exactly they’ll be discussing when the confab takes place.
“I’m not sure if the topic of discussion will be the budget [as initially reported],” School Board Chairman Tannia Talento said at the board’s Nov. 7 meeting.
After further discussions among themselves and County Board members, “we will confirm the subject” in coming weeks, Talento said.
The fiscal 2021 budget likely would be a front-runner for the topic of the meeting, as both county and school staff are in the process of putting together spending plans for the fiscal year that begins next July. County Manager Mark Schwartz is expected to present his draft budget in early February, followed by Superintendent Cintia Johnson in late February.
(It is possible the school system could have a permanent superintendent – either Johnson or someone else – by that point, but the draft school budget would still have been the work of Johnson and her staff.)
