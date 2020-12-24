The Fairfax County Public Schools Fine Arts Office is presenting its 13th annual Artist Teacher Exhibition, an art exhibition recognizing the creativity and technical expertise of county art teachers.
Because of public-health conditions, this year’s exhibition will be held online. Traditionally, it is held at Northern Virginia Community College.
A total of 76 teachers submitted original works of art for consideration. A video highlighting the event can be found at https://bit.ly/3riXSFz.
Educators from the Sun Gazette coverage area participating included: Julia Bargo, James Madison High School; Cheryl Ann Bearrs, Lemon Road and Westgate elementary schools; Brady Carter, Madison High; Laura Conley, Oakton High School; Lori Eshbaugh, Thoreau Middle School; Kate Hammond, Waples Mill Elementary School; H. Sarina Haris, Waples Mill Elementary; Johanna Little, Madison High; Janet Lundeen, Luther Jackson Middle School; Bethany Malino, Wolftrap Elementary School; Nancy Post, Oakton High; Jen Singh, McLean High School; Julia Wallace, Churchill Road Elementary School; Nicole Walter, George C. Marshall High School; Amber Westphal, Oakton High; and Rachel Wiseman, Colvin Run Elementary and Poe Middle schools.
