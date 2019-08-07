It’s just a few weeks until Arlington students return to class. Exactly how many of them there will be remains an open question.
Arlington Public Schools’ officials earlier in the year published two projections for the 2019-20 school year: 28,510 and 28,495 students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, up about 3.9 percent from 27,436 counted in the last school year.
School officials will take an informal count at the start of school. The official tally submitted to the Virginia Department of Education will reflect enrollment as of Sept. 30.
Last year, Arlington’s enrollment for the first time exceeded the previous high-water mark of 26,926 (kindergarten through 12th grade) set during the peak of the Baby Boom in 1963. Enrollment continued to run above 25,000 until the early 1970s, when it descended until bottoming out at less than 15,000 students in the 1980s before starting to rise again.
School officials expect higher enrollment trends to continue, but anticipate that the rate of growth will taper off in coming years. The current farthest-reaching guesstimate, for the 2028-29 school year, pegs enrollment at 34,201.
