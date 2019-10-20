Nadia Nadim Aziz of Arlington has been named a recipient of the “Roaring10” award for 2019 by the Clemson University Young Alumni Council.
The award is presented each year to graduates of the university who have shown influence in business, leadership, community, education and philanthropic endeavors.
Aziz is a 2009 graduate of Clemson, earning a law degree in 2013 from the Charlotte School of Law. She is the interim co-director and policy counsel for “Stop the Hate” for the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law in Washington.
