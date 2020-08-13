The Literacy Council of Northern Virginia will host “virtual” beginning-level adult English classes for the fall semester, which will run from October to December.
In addition, the organization will be offering family-learning programs, providing English-language instruction for parents or care-givers so they can better communicate with their children and support their education. Registration runs through Sept. 18, with options to register via text-message, phone or in-person.
For information, call (703) 237-0866 or see the Website at www.lcnv.org.
