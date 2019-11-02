The 2019 “Collect for Kids” campaign on behalf of the Foundation for Fairfax County Public Schools exceeded its goals by supporting more than 27,000 students with donated backpacks and school supplies.
More than 80 supporting organizations worked together to bring thousands of school supplies and backpacks to students. Apple Federal Credit Union was key to the success of this year’s campaign by hosting collection boxes at each branch location, organizers said.
Donations to the foundation’s Kids in Need/Collect for Kids campaign raised more than $28,400 in 2019.
