The first Arlington public-school students headed back to class after the public-health shutdown could be those attending Barcroft Elementary School.
School Board members have adopted the 2020-21 calendar for the school, which uses an (almost) year-round schedule punctuated with breaks throughout the year.
Under the adopted schedule, students would return to class on Aug. 6, about three weeks earlier than students at most Arlington public schools. The last day of classes would be June 17, similar to those at other Arlington schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.