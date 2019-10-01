Two students from BASIS Independent McLean – Jackson Edelmann and Ethan Hsaio – have been named National Merit Semifinalists by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
All semifinalists are eligible to compete for 7,600 National Merit Scholarship awards worth more than $31 million, to be awarded next spring.
Approximately 16,000 high-school seniors were named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists for 2020, out of 1.5 million juniors who entered the 2020 program by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
Thirteen BASIS Independent McLean seniors have been named National Merit Commended Scholars: Tad Berkery, Lieselotte Dubert, Miller Hollinger, Kiran James, Pendaar Pooyan, Avinash Sanghavi, Bhavjeet Sanghera, Nathan Shin, Aanika Singh, Kamil Urbanowski, Alan Yu, Andy Zhang and Shang Zhang.
