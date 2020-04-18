BASIS students go virtual with springtime internships

As Virginia schools remain closed due to the state’s COVID-19 social-distancing mandates, BASIS Independent McLean 12th-graders are undertaking senior internships virtually, adapting to the video and audio tools that allow professional experience training to continue as part of the school’s final senior project.
Twenty-two of BASIS Independent McLean’s seniors began internships the first week in March, but since COVID-19 restrictions were put in place, senior internships were moved to strictly online.
“Our seniors have shown incredible adaptability and truly these virtual internships are teaching them more than career skills, but they’re also learning important life skills of flexibility and fortitude,” said Head of School Paul Geise.
Senior projects span the final trimester of senior year and involve an off-campus research project and internship in partnership with companies and organizations around the world, and students are required to work at a public or private sector institution or enroll in a university external-study program. Each senior blogs about his/her project updates as well.
Virtual internships range from William & Mary Global Research Institute, Smithsonian Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage to Inova Alexandria Hospital, &pizza and the Library of Congress.
Participating students include Kareem Baig, Tad Berkery, Lieselotte Dubert, Thomas Edelmann, Jackson Edelmann, Robbi Goodyear, Miller Hollinger, Ethan Hsiao, Katerina Kalamatianos, Audrey Kim, Kareena Kohli, Michael Li, Sanjana Mallavarapu, Pendaar Pooyan, Charan Ravikumar, Bhavjeet Sanghera, Nathan Shin, Aanika Singh, Charles Tai, Kamil Urbanowski, Alan Yu and Shang Zhang
