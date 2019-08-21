The former general superior of the Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM) order of Roman Catholic nuns has been appointed interim principal at Bishop O’Connell High School, and will serve for the 2019-20 school year.
Sister Lorraine McGrew, IHM, will take the place of Joseph Vorbach, who recently was appointed superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Arlington.
McGrew was appointed by Bishop Michael Burbidge.
“I am familiar with the rich history and tradition of Bishop O’Connell and I am pleased to serve,” McGrew said. “The energy and enthusiasm of the O’Connell community are well known.”
McGrew served as general superior of the IHM Community from 2012-18. The order of nuns was founded in the 1840s in Michigan.
Nuns from the IHM order have been in residence at O’Connell since the 1950s, serving as teachers and spiritual leaders.
“We are very grateful that Sister Lorraine can bring her talent, experience and faithful witness to the O’Connell community at this important time in the school’s history,” Burbidge said.
The high school, which is under the auspices of the Arlington diocese but is run independently, currently is in the midst of an ongoing reconstruction project on its Arlington campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.