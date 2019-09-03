The Arlington Committee of 100’s 2019-20 season begins with a program on Arlington Public Schools’ efforts to provide appropriate services for English-language learners in the school system.
The event will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at Phelan Hall on the campus of Marymount University. Events begin with a meet-and-greet at 7 p.m., followed by dinner (optional) at 7:30 p.m. and the program at 8 p.m.
For information and registration, see the Website at www.arlingtoncommitteeof100.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.