John S. Mengucci of Great Falls, president and CEO of CACI International, has been elected to the board of trustees of Clarkson University, located in Potsdam, N.Y.
Mengucci will be tapped for service on the board’s financial-affairs committee and “will bring his expertise in business, science and technology” to the board, university officials said.
Mengucci earned a bachelor of science degree in computer science from Clarkson in 1984, later earning a master of business administration degree from Syracuse University. His father, the late John R. Mengucci, also was a graduate of Clarkson.
