“We won’t know it’s the right choice until we make it.”
Geared with four boats, enough alcohol for a village and 10 ragtag volunteers, Oakton High School waded into the uncharted territory of the American frontier in their riveting production of “Men on Boats.”
Written by Jaclyn Backhaus, the show is (loosely) based on the travels of the Army Maj. John Wesley Powell as he surveyed the Colorado River and Grand Canyon. Making its debut Off-Broadway in 2015 with an all-female cast, the work was was applauded as a commentary of the macho-masculine adventuring of the time.
The face of this expedition was Powell (Madison Shannon), the fearless and earnest (one-armed) leader. Shannon’s skill as an actor was established when shifting from moments of unbridled optimism to emotional and powerful monologues, revealing the struggles and triumphs of the expedition.
While strong on her own, Becky Woolf as Dunn commanded the stage and challenged the authority of Powell, creating palpable tension. Woolf’s commitment to her steadfast character worked in tandem with Powell’s impassioned mission. The two engaged the audience through their early wholesome relationship consisting of sweet moments of searching for peaks to name, and humbled the audience when the two began to question the rationales of each other.
Sarah Bleier as Hawkins found moments of wise humor to break the astringent tension that flourished throughout with large vocal and facial reactions. Aspen Harter as Old Shady also utilized those moments, instead with dry humor and a stoic persona. While the two rarely interact, their antipodal humor brought levity to the journey.
As the cast traversed through the perils of shipwreck, waterfalls, and snakes, the brotherhood of this expedition remained throughout. Whether our fearless team worked in conjunction to enhance the drama of riding the rapids of the rivers, or to divvy up the much-sought-after whiskey, the dynamic cast seamlessly remained engaged with each other.
This tight-knit band even displayed itsbonds when the entire ensemble passed around a single apple to eat on stage.
The technical elements were immensely successful in drawing the audience into the world of the play. Oakton’s savvy lighting skills – headed by Abby Cortez, Evran Walter, J.J. Feeney and Lisa Gaspari – utilized lighting on stage to illuminate the canyon with blues and purples, which strikingly reflected off the orange and brown tones of the set, giving a chilling and eerie feel. The tech class managed to install a wall with rock-climbing fixtures built in.
Costumes by Abigail Soria, Ava Fisken and Sarah Madison effectively toed the line of masculinity without portraying the actors as caricatures. It is evident that the tech elements collaborated to blend this historic-based piece with a modernist touch.
Notable was the score (developed and performed by Asa Nero and Nathan Guevara), which tied together the excitement and tension of the performance. The orchestrations aided in invoking fearful tones, joyous victories, and enriching solemn moments throughout.
In conjunction with the score, the sound team (headed by Jack Odell, Elliott Frank, and Grace Lionato) blended the music with the ambient sounds, such as chirping crickets and crackling fire, enhancing the drama of the play.
A period shrouded in mystery, forgotten as the nation continued to progress, was brought into light once again as Oakton High School embarked on their expedition of “Men on Boats.”
The Sun Gazette partners with the Critics and Awards Program (CAPPIES) to present student-written reviews of local high school theater productions.
For more on the initiative, see the Web site at www.cappies.com/nca/.
