CAPPIES: Madison students take on Shakespeare classic

What could be better than watching a classic tale of a warm summer’s night on a chilly winter’s day?
Enchanting fairies and sprites mingle with mortals in a magical performance of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at James Madison High School, where cast and crew transformed their stage into a mysterious forest filled with enchanted creatures.
Through the talented cast and hard work of the tech crew, this fantastical and timeless story was a delight for audiences of all ages.
The five-act Shakespeare comedy follows the love quadrilateral of four young lovers as their relationships are tangled and complicated with love spells cast by the fairies who inhabit the forest. The show also hilariously follows the manipulation of six amateur actors in their performance of “Pyramus and Thisbe.”
Overall, this comedic show has no dark underlying theme (as some of Shakespeare’s other plays do), and the cast of James Madison wonderfully and whimsically hooked the audience in for an entertaining and carefree performance full of laughs and spirit, just as the playwright intended.
Logan Neville, as the gallant and love struck Lysander, was mature and had incredible comedic timing; it was subtle yet effective, proving the phrase “less is more” absolutely true. His dynamic with Nick Hovis as Demetrius (the opposing lover) was believable and genuine.
Celeste Phillips as the mischievous sprite Puck drew the audience in with her overflowing energy and A-plus facial expressions.
Even characters with walk-ons provided energy that was felt throughout the theater, and every face was engaged and prepared to give its all to the performance, which added to the magic of the production.
With a show like “Midsummer,” extraordinary costumes are necessary to transport the audience to the magical world of fairies, and Maria Christou (make-up) and Lauren Bretl (costumes) executed them extremely well. The beautiful costumes for both the fairies and the humans obviously had a lot of thought and hard work put into them, and it came together on stage perfectly.
While the humans wore costumes that were historically accurate, the inhabitants of the fairy kingdom wore whimsical gowns of pink and purple draped in flowers and outfits of vines and leaves. Prosthetic ears and sparkly face paint for the fairies added the perfect touch of magic.
The set (designed by Renee Erickson, Casey Deege and John Lande) also played a large role in the transportation between worlds, with a large stone-and-vine wall allowing the actors to go on different levels, creating a more dynamic image for the audience.
Lighting and sound were particularly good, as well; the lighting created a great atmosphere for each scene without being over the top, and the sound quality was almost impeccable, especially for a high-school performance.
Overall, it’s clear that the cast and tech crew for “Midsummer” worked extremely hard (and succeeded) in creating a warm and whimsical atmosphere for the audience, and that didn’t go unnoticed.
From mortal to magic and Midsummer to Madison, the cast and crew of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” really cast a spell on us all.
The Sun Gazette partners with the Critics and Awards Program (CAPPIES) to present student-written reviews of local high school theater productions.
For more on the initiative, see the Web site at www.cappies.com/nca/.
