CAPPIES: TJ students tackle difficult topic with thought, grace

There is walking in someone else’s shoes, and then there is thinking in someone else’s mind. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology’s production of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time” asks theatergoers to do the latter.
“Curious Incident” tells the story of Christopher Boone, a 15-year-old autistic boy who attempts to solve the killing of his neighbor’s dog before taking on the challenge of traveling alone to London in search of his mother. The play opened on the West End in 2013 before moving to Broadway a year later. It won the Tony Award for Best Play before closing in late 2016.
From the innovative “grid” that underpinned the set to the projections which deepened its effect, the tech of “Curious Incident” allowed the audience to see the world through Christopher’s eyes. When Christopher became overstimulated in a London train station, Molly Barron’s sign projections bled together such that the audience could no longer distinguish one from the next, deftly ensuring that the audience’s experience of the station mirrored Christopher’s.
Joshua Malley’s lighting design, whose clever use of color – the grid turned yellow, Christopher’s least-favorite color, when he was uncomfortable – supplemented Christopher’s often atypically-expressed emotion.
Joshua Mutterperl played incredibly well as Christopher. When his character came under stress, his tics became more evident, whether knotting his shirt round his fingers or repeatedly hitting the set pieces. He neither over- nor underacted Christopher’s meltdowns, and their realism allowed the audience to feel for him. Additionally, his accent was the most consistent throughout the show, and he varied the speed of his speech to convey Christopher’s love of certain topics and his distress at others.
The interplay between Mutterperl and Evan Howard, who played Ed, Christopher’s father, illustrated the strained relationship between father and son. Howard, while convincingly yelling at Christopher in the first act for being a nuisance, displayed Ed’s vulnerability and worry for his son as a voice inside Christopher’s head as he navigated London’s subway system.
Miranda Khoury provided some much-needed relief from Christopher and Ed’s tension as Mrs. Alexander, a kind old woman who is a neighbor of the Boones. Khoury committed fully to the physicality of her character, bent to an uncomfortable angle throughout and walking in short, slow strides that contrasted with Christopher’s robotic movements.
Within “Curious Incident,” the cast took care with the realism of their performances, and the masterful tech work reminded the audience through whose eyes they saw the story. The narrative was cohesive and convincing, centered around how someone considered “other” managed to celebrate our common humanity.
The Sun Gazette partners with the Critics and Awards Program (CAPPIES) to present student-written reviews of local high school theater productions.
For more on the initiative, see the Web site at www.cappies.com/nca/.
