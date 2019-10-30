CAPPIES: W-L finds success with raucous farce

Washington-Liberty High School’s performance of “Noises Off,” a tremendously difficult play, had the audience audibly laughingly throughout all three acts, with never a dull moment on stage.
This play within a play, set in England during the 1980s, portrays the cast and crew of “Nothing On” and their chaotic performances with mediocre actors.
In the first act, the characters stumble through their lines and stage directions in their last dress rehearsal. The second act gives the audience the unique perspective of the viewing the show and the tangled relationships of the characters from behind the set during a performance.
In the final act, the characters have become even more hapless, and the performance ends in a terrible, yet hilarious, mess of characters who cannot wait for the show to be over.
This performance had the audience audibly laughingly throughout all three acts. There was never a dull moment on stage. Between Dotty’s (Lindsey Gradowski) energy, Lloyd’s (John-William Cordero) sarcasm and Selsdon’s (Sydney Miller) desperate tendencies, the audience was constantly engaged in all the students’ performances.
With a cast of only nine students, the audience was able to understand the characters both on and offstage.
The second act revealed Belinda’s (Nicole Tucker) caring nature as the motherly figure in the cast who has to fix everything that had gone wrong and stop the dramatic fights between other characters.
Belinda’s character was able to effortlessly shift between a caring character when not performing and a sarcastic and quick-witted character in “Nothing On.” She did not only switch her mannerisms between her two characters, but also her accent. She was able to flawlessly switch between a British and Scottish accent, in an astounding and entertaining way.
The students’ dedication to the production was obvious through their portrayal of their characters. For example, Garry (Mattie Nguyen) fearlessly tumbled down the stairs for dramatic effect and tripped over himself for comedic effect throughout the show. His stunts had the entire audience sitting on the edge of their seats, hoping he was not truly injured.
The timing and execution of this performance was absolutely incredible. The recurring motif of doors played a major role in the show and revealed the attention to detail of the students. They effortlessly shifted between scenes, with characters entering and exiting at the same instant to add to the suspense and comedy of the show.
The work of the tech crew was truly impressive, from their massive set to their beautiful costumes and numerous props. They constructed a two-story set with intricate details on both the front and back under the guidance of Brady Dunne, John Riris and Luella Wallander.
The dedication of the stage managers, Sydney Fisher and Mia Tanner, with organizing rehearsals and overseeing the technical aspects of the very detailed show were evident, given the solid execution of the production.
The students did an amazing job of portraying exhausted and overwhelmed actors for the concluding scene. The audience loved seeing the characters “Noises Off” became gradually angrier and more hopeless in their performance in “Nothing On.”
This show required close attention to detail, both for the actors and tech, and the students did a wonderful job in all aspects of the show, using organized chaos to dramatize the chaotic mess of the mediocre performers in “Nothing On.”
The Sun Gazette partners with the Critics and Awards Program (CAPPIES) to present student-written reviews of local high school theater productions.
For more on the initiative, see the Web site at www.cappies.com/nca/.
