Arlington residents in coming weeks should get a better idea of how the county government and school system plan to spend $200 million to develop the Arlington Career Center parcel.
A proposed concept design for the project is slated for review at a Feb. 19 joint meeting of the project’s building-level planning committee and the countywide Public Facilities Review Committee, a key step before transmitting the proposal to the School Board for consideration.
In the short term (by the start of the 2021-22 school year), the project aims to add seats to the Arlington Tech program at the Career Center. The ultimate goal is to add 800 new high-school seats, plus a variety of amenities, to the site by 2025.
A pool, auxiliary gym, performing-arts facility, synthetic-turf field and parking all would be part of the multi-stage project, which would be the most expensive school project in Arlington history.
To meet the timeline, School Board members would have to approve a concept design this spring and a schematic design in the fall, paving the way for initial construction to start in 2022. The more extensive construction effort would begin in 2024.
The overall project currently is budgeted at just under $200 million, but recent school projects have seen their budgets exceeded as School Board members have added amenities under pressure from the community. Support from Arlington voters in bond referendums will be required to pay the construction cost, but no county school-bond referendum has been rejected in decades.
The parcel, located just north of Columbia Pike, currently includes the Career Center; Columbia Pike Library; Arlington Community High School; Montessori Public School of Arlington (previously Patrick Henry Elementary School); and a extensive surface parking. Despite earlier consideration of moving the library, currently plans call for it to remain in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.