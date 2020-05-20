Chesapeake Bay Foundation seeks aspiring student leaders

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation is seeking students from across the region to participate in its Student Leadership Program.
The program is open to all students entering ninth through 12th grades who live in Virginia’s Chesapeake Bay watershed, including Arlington and Fairfax counties.
Foundation staff and other experts support student-leaders in increasing their knowledge about the environment and leadership skills. Students go on to advance advocacy and awareness and implement projects in their communities to benefit the environment.
“We work side by side with students, empowering them to tackle issues meaningful to them,” said Rick Mittler, coordinator of the program. “Student leaders in Virginia have created floating wetlands, met with state legislators about policy, and implemented refillable water-bottle stations at school.”
An online orientation session is slated for Wednesday, May 27 at 4 p.m., but participants do not need to take part in that event to be part of the initiative.
For additional information, see the Website at www.cbf.org/studentleadership.
