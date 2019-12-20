Students from Chesterbrook Academy Preschool in Fairfax recently presented a donation of approximately 10,000 soda-can tabs to the family of a child who has been fighting a heart issue on behalf of Ronald McDonald House Charities Charlottesville.
Students worked together to hold a soda-can-tab drive over the past few weeks, and their donations will be recycled in exchange for funds that will help offset the organization’s expenses and benefit families staying at Ronald McDonald House.
Students also collected a box full of wish-list items that will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities Charlottesville, the only organization that provides a temporary home-away-from-home for families whose children are receiving treatment for a serious illness or injury in that part of Virginia.
