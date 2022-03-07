Children and spouses of U.S. State Department officials that evacuated Kyiv, Ukraine, and are now living in Falls Church have raised thousands of dollars for Ukrainian refugees fleeing their home country.
At the Falls Church City Farmers Market Saturday, hundreds of people were crowded around one tent, exchanging hundred dollar bills for a small bag of homemade brownies and yellow and blue-beaded flags.
Handing out the baked goods and Ukrainian-themed crafts were the families of embassy officials whose goal was to raise money for the international nonprofit Save The Children, which provides humanitarian aid to Ukrainian children who are in danger of physical harm, severe emotional distress and mass displacement.
Jessica Hayden, the spouse of one embassy official who is still overseas in Poland, said due to the buildup of Russian forces around the border of Ukraine in late January, she and several other families of embassy officials were evacuated. They moved back to Falls Church together so they’re children could be together, but many embassy children – including Hayden’s kids – were worried about the friends they left behind and asked if they could do more.
“My son Alex, one of his best friends, is at the border and they can't get across,” Hayden told Inside NoVa. “[Alex] is texting with [his friend] all the time.”
Alex, 12, said his friends are safe for the moment because they have evacuated from Kyiv and sought refuge in western Ukraine. But one friend, Alex noted, is not able to cross the border into Poland with his father because he is a Ukrainian citizen eligible for military conscription.
“That's one thing that I'm really, really unhappy about,” he said.
Several children and spouses at the bake sale know friends, classmates and families who are trying to flee Kyiv or elsewhere in the country, hiding in bomb shelters or waiting out the violence in their homes.
Lauren Braunohler, also the spouse of a U.S. embassy official who was based in Kyiv, said her daughter Kate had been working hard all week making beaded Ukrainian flags to sell at the bake sale.
Kate, 10, said she has not been in contact with friends she left behind, but she hopes the money raised through the bake sale will make a difference.
“I'm feeling sad about Ukraine stuff,” she said. “But I'm also feeling positive because I feel like this is really gonna help all the children in Ukraine.”
Save The Children has been operating in Ukraine since 2014, including in the warring regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. It supports children's access to education, gives winter and hygiene kits, provides psychosocial support and helps families in need of food, rent or medication. The nonprofit is currently helping Ukrainians who have crossed the border into Romania by providing food, preparing essential items for distribution in five reception centers and setting up spaces for children to play, learn and cope with loss.
The bake sale raised more than $9,000, according to Hayden’s estimates. But altogether, Hayden and the other families have raised approximately $25,000 over the last week thanks to online donations. (Click here for the online donation site.)
“These kids have become like family,” Hayden said in a Facebook post over the weekend. “This week they all spent time using their skills to make this fundraiser a huge success. Our artists designed the posters, the sixth grade boys distributed flyers all over town, almost every kid spent their afternoons in my apartment making Ukrainian themed crafts to sell. I love every one of them and I’m so grateful we’ve formed this little community to hold us up while the world is falling down.”
