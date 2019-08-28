A new initiative by Kiwanis Clubs across Northern Virginia aims to focus on the literacy success of young children.
“There are so many ideas – we’re going to keep tweaking it,” said Andres Tobar, president of the Kiwanis Club of South Arlington, who is spearheading the initiative.
Focusing on literacy “sounded like a winner; everybody started buying into it,” Tobar said of brainstorming efforts.
Member clubs of Division 2 of the Capital Kiwanis District are involved in the project. The division ranges from Arlington south to Fredericksburg and west to Leesburg, encompassing 11 different clubs.
The goal is for each club to embark on its own literacy-based effort in 2019, with a regional component added next year.
In addition to supporting literacy, the effort will help to “raise the consciousness of what it means to be a Kiwanian,” Tobar said. (The organization, among its other endeavors, is the sponsor of Key Clubs at the high-school level.)
Some Kiwanis clubs across the region already have literacy projects; the Kiwanis Club of Arlington, for instance, partners with both Aspire! Learning and the Arlington Pediatric Center on initiatives.
(1) comment
Latinos and Latinas started arriving here from Central America more than 40 years ago. Like Mr. Tobar, they are middle aged and many are retired. They are conspicuous by their absence from civic life. Why?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.