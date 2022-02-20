After noticing an accumulation of recyclable waste on their school property, Charles J. Colgan, Sr. High School students created and implemented an outdoor recycling program.
The project is the latest initiative from the student-led Healthy Environments Advance Life (HEAL) nonprofit organization.
Members of HEAL reached out to the Prince William County Public Schools’ energy management and sustainability team (EMAST) for advice on how to bring their vision to life. EMAST and the school system’s facilities department assisted with the procurement and installation of the bins at Colgan High. The collaboration inspired the students to take their idea a step further.
Junior Tony Bright explained, “Working with EMAST allowed us to align our goals and be able to create a project-based learning [PBL] experience to expand the outdoor recycling program to other schools.”
Jessica Weimer, EMAST member, said, “Components of sustainability are included in their PBL experience. So, the students are designing a curriculum for other students. In any subject area, teachers would be able to utilize this PBL to present a real-world scenario about recycling, waste reduction, and energy conservation to their students.”
The Colgan students plan to assist in implementing this experience at elementary schools. Senior Tia Brown explained, “We want to start with elementary schools because we want to teach them why it's so important, how it can affect their health, their parents’ health, and how it will benefit everyone around them.”
