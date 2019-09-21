Colvin Run Elementary School is one of 67 schools across the commonwealth to be recognized as a “Virginia Naturally” school for their environmental-education programs.
The effort, now in its 20th year, is administered by the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.
The 2019 schools represent 43,312 students, 3,439 teachers and 381 combined years of being included on the list. Colvin Run has earned the ranking for four years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.