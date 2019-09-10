Arlington school officials will hold a dedication and reception for Drew Elementary School on Saturday, Sept. 21.
The school has reverted to its original function as a full neighborhood school following the departure of the Montessori program that had shared its space for years. Montessori students are now being accommodated in the former Patrick Henry Elementary School on the Arlington Career Center campus.
The Drew dedication will be held at 11 a.m., followed by an open house at 11:30 a.m. The event will precede the annual Green Valley Day celebration, to be held that afternoon on the grounds.
The school is named to honor pioneering surgeon and blood researcher Dr. Charles R. Drew (1904-50), who lived on and off in Arlington from 1920 until his marriage in 1939.
