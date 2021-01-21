[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia is accepting applications for college scholarships for the 2021-2 school year. Eligible students include high school seniors and college undergraduates and graduate students in Northern Virginia.
The foundation manages 12 scholarships and administers the funds for 18 other scholarships that support Northern Virginia students. Last year the annual program awarded more than $300,000 in scholarships to help 110 area students.
“All interested students are welcomed to apply,” said Eileen Ellsworth, president and CEO of the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia. “We all know the challenges of paying for college. These scholarships provide valuable support to students from our community as they pursue their academic dreams.”
The application deadline is April 2. For information, see the Website at www.cfnova.org.
