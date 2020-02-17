The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region will award more than $140,000 in scholarships to area high school seniors this spring. Seniors are encouraged to apply now through the foundation’s online application portal at www.cfrrr.org/apply-for-grants-and-scholarships. Applications must be submitted on or before 11:00 PM on March 1, 2020.
The Community Foundation administers more than 40 different scholarship funds on behalf of generous people in our community. We believe that investing in education for area young people is a powerful investment in our community’s future.
Scholarship opportunities are available to local high school seniors that plan to attend a 4-year or 2-year university or college, vocational school or career technical school. Students from Caroline, Fredericksburg, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford may apply. Each scholarship has different eligibility criteria: some support a specific county or school, some are for athletes or musicians, and others are for students in need or pursuing a particular field of study. The online application system helps students navigate the diverse opportunities.
Students may apply for multiple scholarships.
Last year, The Community Foundation awarded scholarships to 53 students totaling $150,000.
One new scholarship has been added for the 2019-2020 cycle, the Ira and Gladys West Scholarship. Each year, this scholarship will make one award to a graduating senior in King George County. The Dahlgren Heritage Museum created the scholarship fund at The Community Foundation in honor of two remarkable Dahlgren Navy Base employees, Dr. Gladys West and Mr. Ira West.
Dr. West was among a small group of women who manually executed computing for the US military in the era before electronic systems. Her work was later depicted in the movie Hidden Figures.
Mr. West spent the majority of his career working on Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile programs and was one of the first African American supervisors on the base.
The West family and the Dahlgren Heritage Museum believe in the “hidden” power of an education rich in math and sciences. With this scholarship, they hope to support students pursuing a degree in mathematics or other Science, Technology, Engineering or Math (STEM) related fields. Priority will be given to high achieving and highly motivated students with demonstrated financial need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.