Arlington school officials have announced the dates of community open houses for schools that are new and are seeing their uses change for the coming year.
Among them:
• An open house for Montessori Public School of Arlington will be held on Aug. 29 at 8 a.m. The school, located in the former Patrick Henry Elementary, is accommodating Montessori students previously housed in part of Drew Model School.
• An open house for Drew Elementary will be held on Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. The school is reverting to its earlier function as an all-neighborhood school after years of being split between neighborhood students and a Montessori program.
• An open house for Dorothy Hamm Middle School will be held on Oct. 4 at 3 p.m. The school earlier was used as Stratford Junior High School, but in recent decades has housed the H-B Woodlawn Secondary Program and other school programs.
• An open house for Alice West Fleet Elementary School will be held on Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. The school, located adjacent to Thomas Jefferson Middle School, will mostly house students being moved from the former Patrick Henry Elementary.
• An open house for “The Heights” – the new home of H-B Woodlawn Secondary Program and the former Stratford Program (now to be called the Eunice Kennedy Shriver Program) – will be held on Oct. 26 at 10 a.m.
All dates are subject to possible change; full information will be available at www.apsva.us.
School Board member Reid Goldstein said he was happy the public would have the chance to see the new facilities.
“There’s a lot of interest,” Goldstein said.
