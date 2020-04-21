For her work in the classroom and supporting hands-on professional experiences for her students, Arlington Career Center culinary-arts instructor Renee Randolph on April 20 was named Arlington Public Schools’ 2020 Teacher of the Year.
“Chef Randolph’s inspiring instruction embodies what it means to be an outstanding teacher,” said Career Center principal Margaret Chung. “She is a teacher without equal in how she inspires all students to learn.”
“Nurturing,” “invaluable” and “role model” all describe Randolph’s approach to teaching, said Wakefield senior Mauricio Ventura-Jimenez, who has taken coursework at the Career Center.
“Chef gives us opportunities that some college students would beg for,” Ventura-Jimenez said.
An educator since 2005, Randolph taught high-school-level family and consumer science in Prince George’s County before coming to Arlington. She has taught at the Career Center since 2016.
“Chef Randolph is an amazing teacher who has genuine passion for what she does, and it shows through her teaching and her interactions with her students.” Superintendent Cintia Johnson said. “Her commitment to her students and love of culinary arts is evident in each of her classes, and she skillfully organizes her class routines to maximize instructional time and keep her students engaged in learning.”
In addition to providing opportunities for students to earn industry certifications from the National Restaurant Association and American Culinary Federation, Randolph also has provided them access to mentors, summer internships and college scholarships. In addition, Career Center culinary-arts students operate a full-service restaurant called “Off the Pike” several times a year and operate a fully licensed food truck called Off the Pike Mobile.
“Renee has been a great addition to the culinary-arts program and a vital member of the Family and Consumer Science team in Arlington,” said Arlington Public Schools’ Career, Technical and Adult Education director Kris Martini.
Randolph holds a bachelor of science degree from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and a master of business administration degree from University of Maryland University College, and holds certification as a culinary educator from Johnson & Wales University. In addition, she is an American Culinary Federation Certified Chef.
As Arlington’s teacher of the year, Randolph will be eligible for consideration as Virginia’s teacher of the year.
