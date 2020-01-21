Friday, Jan. 24, is the deadline for local high-school students to apply for the 2020 James C. Macdonald Performing Arts Scholarship Competition, sponsored by the McLean Community Center.
High-school students who reside or attend school within the community center’s boundaries are eligible to compete in categories of dance, theater, vocal music and instrumental music; scholarship awards range from $400 to $1,200.
Finalists must be prepared to perform in the preliminary round of the competition (the week of Feb. 3). The finals will be held on Wednesday, March 18. A $20 fee is required per applicant.
For information and an application form, see the Website at www.mcleancenter.org.
