When Tannia Talento assumed the chairmanship of the Arlington School Board last July, she was still recovering from surgery, having donated a kidney to her sister.
Despite the recuperation period that had taken her out of commission for some weeks in the spring of 2019, “I felt prepared – I had worked hard, I had done everything I could to have a smooth [leadership] year,” Talento said.
And yet, it was just the beginning of a roller-coaster ride for Talento and the entire school system.
“We’ve been running and we haven’t stopped,” Talento said of the past year at Arlington Public Schools, as she delivered valedictory remarks on July 1 after turning over the chairmanship to board colleague Monique O’Grady.
Just weeks into her tenure, Superintendent Patrick Murphy threw in the towel, announcing he was departing for a post in West Virginia. The fall brought community contention over planned moves of school programs across the county.
Then in March, the public-health pandemic flattened public education locally and across the nation, and the resulting economic freefall forced a $50 million cut in what had been a proposed $720 million fiscal 2021 school budget. At the same time, School Board members faced a state deadline for finding a permanent superintendent (they beat the clock by announcing the hiring Francisco Durán, an educator from Fairfax County, in May.)
And in more recent days, the school system has been working to formulate a plan to get students and staff back in class in late August. Those efforts have proved “pretty intense,” Talento said.
School Board members traditionally – although not always – rotate the chairmanship among themselves for one-year intervals beginning each July. Talento had served as vice chairman for the 2018-19 school year before moving into the top spot for 2019-20.
In recent years, there has been a degree of factionalism on the five-member board, with splits on a number of key issues. In her remarks, Talento suggested those divisions didn’t stand in the way of getting work done.
“We were a strong team this year – [we] tried to come to consensus, and when we couldn’t, we agreed to disagree,” she said.
She took time to praise Cintia Johnson, who served as acting superintendent between the departure of Murphy last August and the arrival of Durán on June 1. Johnson was “the leader we needed at the time of transition,” Talento said, also praising O’Grady for her service as vice chairman.
Talento was elected to the School Board in 2016, succeeding Emma Violand-Sánchez, who had served as something of a mentor to her. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she had decided not to seek a new term.
(It was the same decision reached by Nancy Van Doren, who has served on the School Board for six years but opted against a re-election bid in 2020.)
For O’Grady, who served as vice chairman under Talento for the past year, it will be the first opportunity to wield the School Board gavel. Her vice chairman will be Barbara Kanninen, the board’s senior member – and one who attempted to jump ship earlier this year, vying unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination for the County Board special election necessitated by the death of Erik Gutshall.
Under traditional voting procedures, Kanninen would have been the Democrats’ nominee for County Board, since she finished with the most votes in the five-candidate field. But the party caucus was held under instant-runoff procedures, and Kanninen was defeated after several rounds by Takis Karantonis.
