George Mason University is moving forward with plans to redevelop the parcel that years ago was its first foray into developing an Arlington campus.
University officials on July 24 said they have released the final request for proposals to three finalists who seek to partner with Mason in designing and building its Institute for Digital InnovAtion on the Virginia Square campus.
The step “is a critical milestone,” said Carol Kissal, the university’s senior vice president for administration and finance.
Proposals are due on Oct. 20, with the winner expected to be announced by the end of the year.
The Kann’s Department Store occupied the Washington Boulevard parcel for decades until it was shuttered in the 1970s. The site later was acquired by Mason as the nucleus of its Arlington campus, serving in a host of capacities, including the university law school. Other, more modern, facilities grew up around it.
The new Institute for Digital InnovAtion building is expected to include about 400,000 square feet of space, about 60 percent of it for use by the university and the remainder to be leased or used by partners.
The building also will support Mason’s new School of Computing.
• • •
Find full editions of the Sun Gazette, and bonus features, at https://sungazette.news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.