Discovery Elementary School is one of 129 Virginia public and private schools statewide named “Purple Star” facilities, a designation that acknowledges a military-friendly environment demonstrating a commitment to meeting the needs of military-connected students and their families.
The designation represents a joint effort between the Virginia Department of Education and the Virginia Council on the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children. A total of 123 public schools and six private schools statewide garnered the designation, which is valid for three years
To win the designation, schools must have a staff member designated as the point of contact with military students and families. Schools also must provide resources and programming on issues important to military families, such as academic planning and transitions between schools.
State officials said they hoped the program would expand.
“Anticipating and preparing to meet the unique needs of military-connected students should be part of every school’s plan,” said Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane.
