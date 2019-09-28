EduFuturo will host its 21st annual gala on Friday, Oct. 18 from 6 p.m. to midnight at the Key Bridge Marriott.
Funds raised from the event – titled “Legacy of the Future” – will support the non-profit organization’s programs for immigrant youth, including leadership training and scholarships.
For tickets and information, see the Website at www.edu-futuro.org.
